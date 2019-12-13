McFarland Unified School District has been awarded the 2019 Golden Bell Award in the Career Technical Education category for its McFarland High School Early College program.
The award also comes with a $1,000 Sponsorship Award, sponsored by UA California State Pipe Trades Council.
“We are so proud of the Early College program and the opportunities it presents our students," said Superintendent Aaron Resendez in a news release. “The fact that a Freshman can step on our high school campus and immediately have a chance to complete 12 to 60 college credits for free during their time here is truly transformational for our community.”
The Early College program was developed by a team at McFarland High School and Bakersfield College. Freshman students at McFarland High School choose a course of study that guarantees college level credits up to an associate of arts degree before graduating for free. The news release states it is the first of its kind in California.
Pathways include a general education certificate, agriculture business, photography, welding and more.
