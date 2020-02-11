The McFarland Planning Commission will once again be in the spotlight next week when it holds the second and final public hearing on a private prison company’s request to expand immigrant detention capabilities in the city.
The Planning Commission is scheduled to reconvene Tuesday for what could be a raucous meeting. GEO Group Inc. has requested the city change the conditional use permits for two prisons — the Central Valley Modified Community Correctional Facility and the Golden State Modified Community Correctional Facility — to allow for the incarceration of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees.
State law requires that cities considering permit changes for buildings to be used as immigrant detention centers must provide notice to the public 180 days before action is taken and hold two public meetings.
The first public meeting in January attracted hundreds of protesters and counter-protesters to the McFarland Veterans Community Center, where immigrant-rights activists faced off against GEO employees fighting to keep their jobs.
The second meeting could draw an even larger crowd. Alex Gonzalez, a community organizer for Faith in the Valley, said his organization hopes to bring 200 to 300 people to the meeting to advocate against GEO.
“We want to lift up the moral side of this,” he said. “GEO should not profit off of our immigrant brothers and sisters. And this is a biblical reference: They should not sell our people for 30 pieces of silver.”
If GEO, which did not respond to a request for comment, organizes a group of supporters like they did at the first meeting, the turnout could double the figures from the previous meeting.
For a commission that rarely sees more than two public speakers per meeting, the huge crowds are indicative of the level of public interest in the issue.
Former Planning Commission Chairman Dave Borcky Jr. said he was “kind of glad” he resigned from his position several weeks before January’s meeting for health reasons and thus wouldn’t have to make a decision on the permits.
“I can see both ends, and it’s a tough one,” he said. “It’s going to be a tough one.”
He guessed the commission was probably split fifty-fifty on approving the permits, but added he hasn’t spoken to any of the commissioners regarding their opinions.
He noted the economic implications of GEO leaving McFarland.
“People don’t understand their property taxes are what helps to maintain the school system,” he said. “So if you’re upset about people moving out, remember, if there’s nobody here to pay the taxes because they don’t have the property, you’re not going to have a school and you’re going to have to go somewhere else.”
While facing a huge split in public opinion, the Planning Commission has come under fire from the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Southern California, which claims the city has not followed the Dignity Not Detention Act, a state law passed in 2017 that requires municipalities to follow strict transparency guidelines when considering immigrant detention facilities.
The ACLU says McFarland has not provided key documents to the public regarding GEO’s permit applications, and failed to provide a fair environment during the first hearing.
This alleged failure could result in the Planning Commission’s vote being delayed, or a faceoff with the ACLU.
“The public is still in the dark with the contents of the permit being considered,” ACLU Attorney Jordan Wells said. “Until notice is given to the public, the 180 clock doesn’t start running.”
(1) comment
I understand that McFarland need money and jobs, but do they need caged children with infants left unattended on the floor, unattended toddlers in diapers for days, kids with no school or recreation, and what ever happened to the girls they lost? As a town, you do not need this.
