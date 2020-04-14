Despite limitations on public participation, the city of McFarland plans to hold a vote on a private prison company’s appeal to convert two state prisons into immigrant detention centers next week.
Local advocates say city officials should delay the meeting until the public can attend in person; however, the city does not seem interested in such an action.
The dangers of mass gatherings from the new coronavirus have allowed cities to curtail certain aspects of the Ralph M. Brown Act, the state law that governs open meetings. Instead of holding an open forum where commenters can make statements in person, the city will host the meeting virtually, as well as allowing the public to dial in over the telephone and submit comments in writing.
Alex Gonzalez, a community organizer with Faith in the Valley, said many McFarland residents are struggling to pay rent and keep food on the table, and would have a difficult time accessing the meeting digitally. He urged the city to delay the meeting until it could accommodate all the city’s residents.
“Moving forward with a vote on the expansion of an ICE detention center will only increase anxiety in a time when communities are already overwhelmed with concerns for health and shelter,” he wrote in an email to supporters.
City councilmembers did not immediately respond to emails asking about the meeting and City Clerk Claudia Ceja said the city would not comment on the issue at this time.
Last February, a massive outpouring of local residents and activists swarmed a McFarland Planning Commission meeting in which the private prison company GEO Group Inc. requested commissioners approve an application that would have allowed two 700-bed state prisons in McFarland to be converted into detention centers for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
GEO intends to use the two former state prisons, the Golden State Modified Community Correctional Facility and the Central Valley Modified Community Correctional Facility, as annexes of the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in Bakersfield.
With one of the five commissioners absent, two tie votes doomed the request. However, GEO filed an appeal to the City Council, which can overturn the Planning Commission’s vote.
By holding the meeting during a time when coronavirus restrictions are in place, the council could avoid the crowds present at the previous meeting.
“Hundreds of McFarland residents braved the cold for hours outside City Hall in February and now public participation is being reduced to a Zoom call, which a vast number of residents have very limited access to,” Gonzalez said in the email.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 23. To participate, interested parties are asked to visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84878293697 or call one of the numbers listed below.
- 699-900-9128
- 346-248-7799
- 646-558-8656
- 253-215-8782
- 301-715-8592
- 312-626-6799
Once connected, the city says the meeting ID is 848 7829 3697#.
Written comments can be submitted to claudia@mcfarlandcity.org.
There are all overweight, must be a good life in America !
Eat - Protest - Drink - Eat - Breed - They only care about their own agenda and do not have any regard for the overall well being of their community or the United States.
Looking at the poster; Does the McFarland Runner being arrested happen to be Damacio Diaz?
What a scam, This so called faith organization has links to ACORN and the Delores Huerta mafia. Hispanic socialist trying to condemn a city that is literally fiscally dying but yet they do not provide one shred of economic development for. This is astro-turf protesters paid in large part by their criminal handlers. Quit lying to the people, you are the problem, not the solution.
