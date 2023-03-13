 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

McFarland survives worst of flooding disaster

McFARLAND — On Saturday morning, authorities went door-to-door in east McFarland, telling people to leave the area. A shelter was arranged at Horizon Elementary school by the American Red Cross, which expected a large turnout.

Yet despite the order, most people in McFarland, even on its most flooded streets, stayed home. Even the 25 who came to the school only stayed for one night.

Coronavirus Cases