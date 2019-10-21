A man found dead in McFarland has been identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office.
Emiliano Cerda Rico, 58, of McFarland was found shot to death on Saturday in the 13000 block of South Frontage Road in McFarland.
An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of Rico's death.
