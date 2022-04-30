McFarland says it’s finalizing plans to move library for its police station

The City Council of McFarland announced that it was finalizing plans to move the community’s library so that it can make room for an expanded police headquarters.
McFarland City Council member Saul Ayon made the announcement during the public comment period of Thursday night’s council meeting. He said the city was moving forward with a plan to move the library to an undisclosed downtown location that would allow the library to expand hours and services for both students and residents. The move will enable the library to be open three days a week instead of two, he said.
“The downtown location will also now be available to provide workforce development programs through partnerships with school districts and community colleges,” Ayon said.
However, Kern County Library’s Andie Sullivan said that she was not aware of any plans to move library services from its current location. She said the city does not have the authority to make a decision on behalf of the county agency.
“Nothing is being changed or moved, at least from the county side,” she said.
Kern County spokesperson Ally Soper confirmed that the county has no intention to move the library at the moment in a statement to EdSource.
“The County currently has no plans to close or move the location of the McFarland Branch Library,” she wrote.
McFarland’s city manager and police chief, Kenny Williams, acknowledged that the city has not come to an agreement with the county.
“In the event we come to an agreement with the county we have the option of moving the library to a building owned by the city and increasing the hours of operation,” he wrote, in an email to EdSource. “The final details still need to be determined.”