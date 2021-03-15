McFarland resident named 2021 Woman of the Year by Melissa Hurtado

McFarland resident Margarita Ortega has been recognized as the 2021 Woman of the Year for the 14th Senate District.
In a news release, State Senator Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, unveiled the honor on Monday.
A mother of two, Ortega immigrated to the United States and became a citizen last year. She’s the sole provider for her family and has worked in the extreme Central Valley heat picking grapes. Additionally, she teaches classes on health, wellness and mental health, and also volunteers to provide resources to those in need, the news release stated
“I am honored to recognize Margarita Ortega as the 14th Senate District’s Woman of the Year,” Hurtado said in a statement. “Margarita embodies the soul of the Central Valley. As an agricultural employee she has risked it all to provide food to our nation. Her volunteer work teaching classes on wellness and mental health through Zumba to other farmworkers is invaluable and forever appreciated.”