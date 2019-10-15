The McFarland Police Department has confirmed a McFarland High School teacher was arrested Saturday on suspicion of alleged sexual abuse of a student.
Elvia Gonzalez was arrested on suspicion of contact with a minor and sexual intercourse with a minor, a McFarland Police news release said. She has been booked into Kern County Jail pending criminal charges.
On Friday, McFarland Police received a call from the McFarland Unified School District about concerns stemming from potential inappropriate conduct between a student and a teacher, according to the MPD news release. McFarland Police officers worked closely with school district staff during their investigation, MPD said.
In a letter posted to the McFarland Unified School District website, Superintendent Aaron Resendez said Gonzalez was arrested Saturday on suspicion of alleged sexual abuse, after a student showed a principal incriminating, inappropriate content on his cell phone.
“The district immediately implemented its mandated reporting protocol, contacted the parents, and notified the McFarland Police,” Resendez wrote in the letter.
Gonzalez has been placed on administrative leave and removed from contact with students, the letter said.
