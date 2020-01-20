The McFarland Planning Commission will meet Tuesday to hear public comments on proposed changes to permits that could allow a private prison company to dramatically expand immigrant detention capacity in Kern County.
GEO Group Inc., which runs the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in Bakersfield, has requested amending the permits for Golden State Modified Community Correctional Facility and Central Valley Modified Community Correctional Facility to be repurposed to house federal inmates and detainees.
Previously, the Central Valley facility and another, Desert View Modified Community Correctional Facility, had been announced as sites that could hold immigrant detainees under a new contract with the federal government.
All in all, the new facilities are expected to expand Kern County’s capacity for immigrant detention from 400 to about 1,800 beds.
A presentation on the proposed changes will be heard at the meeting, along with public testimony. No action will be taken at the meeting, according to an agenda.
The meeting will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the City Council Chambers of the McFarland Veterans Community Center located at 103 W. Sherwood Ave.
