McFarland PD reports 1 killed in shooting

McFarland Police officers reported Friday that a shooting in the 500 block of Third Street on Tuesday left one man dead.

MPD officers responded to a shots fired call at 5:19 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

