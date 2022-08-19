McFarland PD reports 1 killed in shooting

McFarland Police officers reported Friday that a shooting in the 500 block of Third Street on Tuesday left one man dead.
MPD officers responded to a shots fired call at 5:19 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the man killed has not yet been released.
The investigation is on going and no further information will be released at this time, according to an MPD release.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation can call McFarland Police Department Sgt. M. Dewar or Deputy Chief T. Helton at 661-792-2121 or use the anonymous tip line to call or text 661-428-1265.