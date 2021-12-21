McFarland PD arrests 2 on suspicion of murder in Dec. 16 shooting

McFarland Police Department officers arrested two suspects, including a juvenile, on suspicion of murder Friday, after a fatal shooting and a suspected suicide last week, according to officials.
MPD officers responded to a shooting around 6:37 p.m. Thursday, in the 100 block of San Pedro, in McFarland, and found Adam Sanchez, 18, of Wasco, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene 21 minutes later, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
During their investigation, officers learned there was a second person wounded in the shooting who was being treated for injuries at Kern Medical Center, according to an MPD news release.
Eduardo Flores was determined to be one of three suspects in the shooting, according to officers, who also identified two other suspects who live in Bakersfield.
MPD officers then worked with Bakersfield Police Department officers to serve a search warrant at a home in the 5300 block of New Grove Avenue in Bakersfield. While serving the warrant, one of the suspects, Jorge Salcedo Jr., is reported to have sustained a fatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the release.
The third suspect, who was not identified because they are 17, was booked into Kern County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder and firearm charges. Flores also was taken into custody on suspicion of murder, MPD officials said.