McFarland Mayor Manuel Cantu Jr. has submitted his letter of resignation to the City Clerk’s Office.
Cantu said his last day would be Friday, although the letter lists today as the end date.
“The last 9 years as the Mayor of the City of McFarland have been a wonderful journey with you all,” he wrote in his resignation letter. “However, after much prayer and consideration, it is time for me to step down and allow for new leadership to emerge.”
Cantu’s letter was dated Feb. 13, but made public Wednesday.
Cantu said in his letter he is looking forward to traveling and spending time with his family, as well as focusing on his “personal ministry” which has been on hold while serving as mayor.
“I believe the City of McFarland and the current city council will take advantage of the current opportunities it has before it to push the city past the goal line and secure its future for all residents and its wonderful employees,” Cantu wrote.
This story will be updated.
