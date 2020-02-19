After nine years, McFarland Mayor Manuel Cantu Jr. has submitted his letter of resignation, saying he does not think he can help lead the city in the direction he sees it heading.
Cantu submitted his letter of resignation Wednesday, a day after the city’s Planning Commission denied permit applications that would have allowed two state prisons to be converted into immigrant detention centers. Cantu said the decision directly impacted his decision to resign.
“If people in this community are against our plan for the future of McFarland, then maybe they need a different leader, because we’re here to procure a better future,” he said.
He said he wrote his resignation letter on Friday, but held onto it until after Tuesday’s meeting.
Keeping both prisons in operation, even as detention centers for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, was a key part of maintaining city services, Cantu said. He called GEO Group Inc., which had operated both facilities for the state, the city’s second-largest employer.
GEO has claimed it provides the city with $1.5 million in utility fees, a key resource with a city struggling to maintain a police force and other city services.
“My position is to keep as many businesses here as we can. We have an economic plan to build the city, and it doesn’t help when a company as large as GEO leaves,” Cantu added. “So my frustration is more driven toward the fact that people don’t understand that. They need to understand that there are sacrifices that need to be made.”
He worried that if the city did not keep GEO as an employer, it could be forced to disincorporate, a process by which the city would become part of unincorporated Kern County.
“It is an imminent reality based on the fact that we are already deficit spending as a city,” he said, adding that the city was already $500,000 in the red.
Yet, if the city can get through its current challenges, Cantu sees a bright future for the city.
“We know that the future is going to get better, but in the interim we have to keep every business in town on all eight cylinders,” he said. “We can’t afford to take any more deficits.”
Cantu’s last day in office was Wednesday. He said Mayor Pro Tem Stephen McFarland will take over his duties until the November election decides a successor.
Cantu said he felt fine following his resignation. He will continue as a director of community relations for The Wonderful Company, and said he looked forward to traveling and studying to become an ordained minister.
“I just wish the best for McFarland. They’re at a critical point where things can either (get better) or disincorporate,” he said. “(They need to) keep it going in the right direction so they can thrive.”
