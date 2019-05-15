Mi Rancho Market has been closed down by the Kern County Public Health Department after a health inspector observed rodent droppings.
The McFarland market, located at 400 W. Perkins Ave., had droppings throughout the storage warehouse in the back of the facility, according to the health department.
A collection of waste was also observed on the floors in the kitchen and food preparation area, according to the health department.
Raw shrimp and beef were being stored without covers in the refrigerator, according to the department.
The market received a score of 69 percent. A score of 75 or below mandates closure.
Under the health department's scoring system, 90 to 100 points is an A; 80 to 90 is a B; and 75 to 80 is a C, requiring re-inspection seven days later to ensure improved food handling practices and overall food facility maintenance and sanitation.
