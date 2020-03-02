A McFarland man convicted of eight felonies in the past 16 years was sentenced Monday to 16 and a half years in prison for his most recent conviction on gun and drug charges, announced McGregor W. Scott, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California.
Edgar Hernandez, 34, of McFarland, who goes by the name "Dopey," was found guilty of selling methamphetamine in the McFarland area in early 2019 and being in possession of a firearm for purposes of selling drugs, a news release from Scott's office said.
This case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer.
