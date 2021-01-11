A 32-year-old McFarland man who California Highway Patrol officers said failed to stop at a stop sign died Sunday night.
The incident happened at about 8:29 p.m. at Famoso-Porterville Highway at Driver Road. The McFarland driver in a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling south on Driver Road just north of Famoso-Porterville Highway, rapidly approaching the intersection at Famoso-Porterville Highway, to the rear of the Freightliner, CHP reported in a news release.
For reasons that aren't known, CHP reported, the driver of the Chevrolet didn't stop at a stop sign and hit the back of a 2013 Freightliner truck, which was also traveling south on Driver Road and had just entered the intersection from the stop sign.
The two occupants of the Freightliner, both of Bakersfield, had minor injuries, according to the CHP.
CHP said the investigation is underway and alcohol is suspected to be a factor.