The McFarland Police Department arrested a man Saturday who authorities suspect stole a car from a victim at gunpoint and are looking for a second man accused in the incident, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday.
Jose Soto, 27, was detained by McFarland police officers in the 200 block of Browning Road and sheriff’s deputies took over the investigation, a news release said. It added a firearm believed to be similar to the one used in the carjacking was found and Soto was arrested.