McFarland Library looks to expand hours as police department seeks new home

McFarland residents who had concerns about their library being moved or reassigned can rest assured Kern County does not have any plans in the works to do either.
The County Administrative Office is recommending Kern keep ownership of its library facility in McFarland, in response to a McFarland City Council request that the county consider allowing the city to take the building over to fill its pressing need for a new police station.
In fact, Ally Soper, county chief communications officer, said the county plans to open up the library for five days a week in the fall.
“Additionally, the County Administrative Office is not recommending closing or moving the McFarland Library Branch,” Soper wrote in a recent email, while adding a final decision on the matter would be up to the Board of Supervisors, and that no date has been set for a formal discussion of the city's request. “Our libraries are a resource and refuge for children and families throughout our many communities. It is a top priority of our organization to ensure this vital service is accessible to residents.”
The McFarland Branch Library discussion gained attention after a Jan. 21 letter to county 4th District Supervisor David Couch from Kenny Williams, who serves as McFarland's police chief and city manager, requesting the “transition” of the county-run library to the city.
The move would have allowed the city to use the library — which is currently open 14 hours a week, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday — for a much-needed expansion of its police services.
When reached for comment Monday, Williams said he wasn’t aware of the county’s plans to increase the library’s hours, but added the library is an important resource for the city.
He wasn’t looking to close down a library, he said. His request of the county was trying to address a very expensive city need with a building that wasn’t being used full-time when the request was made.
“And since that space was not being utilized to the best that it could, we thought that would be an option for us,” he said.
“I think probably I would just need to do some more research and see if that's the method or the way that they're headed with it, so I can kind of figure out what our game plan will be, because in light of (the extended hours) — it's not our job, as I said before, to shut down the library. It's our job to grow and find a good place for the police department. And if it's not that facility, then we'll look around and see if we find something else for our needs.”
Williams' letter to the board mentioned a number of challenges presented by the McFarland Police’s station needs.
“The MPD is now experiencing impediments to the timely and proper execution of its routine public safety and related support operations at its present facility building,” Williams wrote. “The police department is situated in a space that prohibits us from efficiently and effectively carrying out our law enforcement functions.”
Couch has not responded to multiple requests for comment as of the publication of this story.
Williams said the city has a $3.3 million bond for a new station, but the estimated cost of a station that would accommodate not only its current needs, but allow the department to grow and expand services like a Police Activities League hub, could cost nearly double that.
He also said while the city is asking voters in November whether they’ll support a 1-cent sales tax for vital services, that money is to take care of the rising cost of fire services, road maintenance and keeping its police force adequately staffed.
Kern County Library Director Andie Sullivan said she was looking forward to the expansion of services for the McFarland branch, a process that includes hiring and training additional staff. She noted mid-September would be a realistic goal for when the library would be able to increase its hours to an 11 a.m.-to-6 p.m. Monday to Friday schedule more in line with other locations.
“We are just really excited to serve that community a full five days and can’t wait to get started,” Sullivan said.