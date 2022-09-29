 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

McFarland leaders lobby supervisors on turning library into police station

crafting-1200x750.png

Ruben Abundis and Nicole Franco make jester hats at the McFarland Library.

 By Emma Gallegos / EdSource

Representatives from the city of McFarland are pressing the Kern County Board of Supervisors to reconsider the city’s plan to turn the community library into a police headquarters.

A city presentation Tuesday prompted the board’s first public discussion about the fate of McFarland’s library. When the proposal to convert the library into a police station was made public earlier this year, it faced outcry from many in the small majority-Latino town in the San Joaquin Valley. The library’s youngest patrons were especially incensed at the thought of losing their home away from home in a city where there’s little to do and few resources for young.

Coronavirus Cases