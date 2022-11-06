 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

McFarland hopes cannabis tax can help pay for emergency services

California City Supply-1 (copy) (copy)

Marijuana is displayed inside California City Supply, in this 2019 file photo. More cities are turning to cannabis sales to generate tax revenue that will pay for much-needed services. McFarland and Delano are putting the question to their voters on Election Day.

 Provided photo

Voters in McFarland will face a tough decision Tuesday: Do they want cannabis stores to open in their town? And the measure’s biggest cheerleader? The city's police chief.

The City Council for this small-town agricultural community of 14,000 unanimously voted at its March 24 meeting to place on the ballot Measure O, which would establish an 8 percent sales tax on cannabis retail, 2.5 percent for “testing labs” and 6 percent on “other cannabis businesses.” The city currently has a 7.25 percent sales tax.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget