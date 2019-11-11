Around 228 high school seniors from McFarland will get a chance to experience a glimpse of college life when they tour the California State University Bakersfield campus on Wednesday for McFarland Day, according to CSUB.
The tour will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a pep rally outside of Dore Theatre. The event is a part of an initiative at the region's four-year public university to build and nurture a culture of college attendance in Kern County, according to CSUB.
“We are rolling out the gold carpet for these exceptional students,” said CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny in the news release. “Every time I’m in McFarland, I marvel at what I see all around me: Educators committed to lighting the path to college and students eager to change the world.”
The visit will focus on CSUB's outreach efforts to rural school districts. Only about 3.5 percent of the population in McFarland hold a bachelor's degree or higher, compared to 15.8 percent of people in Kern County as a whole, according to the release.
“The best way to turn those numbers around is for the region’s university to work closely with the K-12 districts in our area to change perceptions about what is possible with a college degree,” Zelezny said. “We can’t sit by at CSUB and wait for Kern County high school seniors to find us. We’re working with committed and innovative educators in McFarland like Superintendent Samuel Resendez, Assistant Superintendent Brian Bell and Principal Justin Derrick. Together, we are delivering a message to our students to aspire and dream.”
The students will also tour CSUB's modern housing complex, according to the release.
