McFarland High remembers coach, teacher who died while preparing for class

Every school has at least one teacher students remember long after they have graduated, and on Wednesday, it was abundantly clear McFarland High School lost just such a teacher far too soon.
The school held a memorial for teacher and basketball coach Fernando Alaniz, who died while preparing for class in February. Nearly every table was filled in the school’s central quad, and students and faculty alike had difficulty keeping their tears at bay. Those who knew Alaniz painted a picture of a man who was dedicated to his kids, and tirelessly pushed them to achieve their dreams.
“There are some coaches like Coach Alaniz that really touch the heart of our students and our student athletes,” said Principal Dario Diaz. “If you ever wondered why he made all this effort, it was really simple for him. He just had a heart that was built for others.”
Dwight Curry, who played basketball for Alaniz during the 2003-04 school year, told a story about how the coach recruited him for the varsity squad without having seen him play.
“From the moment Coach Alaniz called me, he believed in me and himself as a coach to pick a kid that he’s never seen play before,” Curry said. “He made me believe in myself more than I ever did before.”
During the ceremony, Alaniz was credited with helping hundreds of students pursue their college education. Aside from his coaching duties, he taught computer science and business along with dual enrollment classes like keyboarding and career choices.
He was known to induce excitement for higher learning in his students, spending an inordinate amount of time making sure they reached their potential.
One student was inspired to pursue secondary education in criminal justice, a field that she did not know existed before Alaniz introduced her to it.
“Without the contributions of Mr. Alaniz to the early college program at McFarland High School, there would have been hundreds of students who did not have the opportunity to get that college credit while in high school,” said Kylie Campbell, director of the Bakersfield College Early College program. “Surely he made a difference.”
The 49-year-old’s death came as a shock to nearly all those who knew Alaniz. He survived a coronavirus scare that sent him to the hospital in August 2020 and had accepted his second stint as the boy’s basketball coach. But while preparing for the school day one morning, two counselors in the adjoining room heard something “out of the ordinary.” They found Alaniz in distress and called 911.
Despite their efforts, Alaniz died shortly afterward.
At the ceremony, the students and faculty pledged to carry on Alaniz's legacy moving forward. Following remembrances, the attendees released dozens of red and white balloons into the sky to say goodbye to a teacher and coach who left an outsized mark on the community.
“He will be missed dearly by everybody,” McFarland girls basketball coach Johnny Samaniego said during the memorial ceremony before invoking one of Alaniz’s favorite phrases. "He’s looking down right now and saying, ‘C’mon man.’”