A McFarland convenience store caught fire Sunday morning, causing around $400,000 in damages, according to the Kern County Fire Department.
The fire department responded to the structure fire on the 400 Block of Kern Street.
Firefighters used an aggressive interior fire attack before the roof collapsed, according to the report.
After determining conditions were safe, firefighters continued to extinguish the fire where it had originated in the attic, according to the report.
A second roof collapse occurred, prompting firefighters to use two KCFD ladder trucks to extinguish the fire, according to the report.
No injuries occurred to firefighters or civilians, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.