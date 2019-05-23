The McFarland City Council has placed City Manager John Wooner on paid administrative leave for up to 30 days as the Bakersfield Police Department continues its investigation into his disappearance.
After meeting in closed session on Thursday, the City Council placed Wooner on leave. Wooner’s family reported him missing on the evening of May 14, and the police have been looking for signs of the city manager since.
“This is an important business decision for the city so that the City Council and our city employees may continue the business of the city in an orderly manner,” Mayor Manuel Cantu said in a statement Thursday evening.
The city’s interim police chief, Janet Davis is also serving as the city’s interim city manager in Wooner’s absence.
Wooner was last seen at a relative’s gravesite at Hillcrest Cemetery in Bakersfield. He was driving a silver Dodge Durango owned by the city of McFarland.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Keith Cason at 326-3868 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
