Months after a lobbying effort that garnered community opposition and national attention, the city of McFarland will likely get its new police station without the loss of its community library.

As part of $21 million for public safety grants secured in the 2023-24 state budget by two Bakersfield representatives — Assemblywoman Jasmeet Bains and state Sen. Melissa Hurtado — $5 million is to be set aside for the construction of a police station in McFarland.