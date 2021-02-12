The city of McFarland has appointed Kenny Williams as its new police chief, effective Feb. 22.
Williams is a 29-year veteran of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, who has worked as a lieutenant for the Cal State Bakersfield Police Department since 2010. He has had more than 2,000 hours of law enforcement training, according to a news release from the city, and has a master’s degree in public policy from CSUB.
“Chief Williams' public administration background, and law enforcement experience, coupled with his strong aptitude in building lasting relationships will advance our police department and make McFarland a stronger, safer community through policing and community involvement,” City Manager Maria Lara said in a statement. “I’m confident that he will assimilate well into our community and the Police Department organization.”
Hired by KCSO in 1982, Williams worked detentions, patrol, narcotics and oversaw the robbery-homicide detail, sexual assault unit, property crimes detail, and technical investigations during his career, a news release said. He eventually rose to the rank of commander.
As the university police lieutenant, he managed all department policy and procedures along with many other duties, the release says. He also was an adjunct professor and taught “Issues, Values and Ethics in Criminal Justice.”