Some kids ask for the latest electronics, video games, toys and other lavish items for Christmas.
All 11-year-old Sabrea Smith wants this year is new clothes and shoes.
The McDonald's at 2701 White Lane decided to play Santa Claus and help make her wish come true — with an additional surprise thrown in.
Every holiday season, the location hosts a toy drive to make sure children in the area receive a gift for Christmas.
Owner Trisha Gallo-Escobar also invites local families to write Santa a letter and drop it into the restaurant’s Santa box.
Last week, one letter caught Gallo-Escobar's attention.
"What made it special was that I could tell it wasn't from a child, but from a mom," she said.
"I would appreciate any gift," the letter stated, with clothes and shoes listed as the main items.
"It also said, 'I want to tell you that we're also living in the homeless shelter right now.' I think that for me was just wow," added Gallo-Escobar. "To have something of your own would be fantastic, especially new clothes when everything you've been given is donated or secondhand."
The McDonald's owner saw a phone number written on the letter and spoke with Alecia Gettone, Smith's mother.
She and her daughter have been living in a homeless shelter for about a year, but Gettone told Gallo-Escobar they're expecting to move into an apartment in January.
Soon after their talk, Gallo-Escobar knew she needed to help make the family's wish come true.
On Wednesday, she invited the mother and daughter to her restaurant. Smith thought she would just be taking photos and talking with Santa, but soon she was surprised with three bags full of clothing.
That wasn't all: they received a $500 check for Wayfair to buy furniture for their new apartment.
Gallo-Escobar said the only furniture they owned was an air mattress.
"I'm so grateful for everything I have right now," Smith said. "... it didn't really feel like Christmas, but now I'm really excited for Christmas."
Smith said she's looking forward to picking out furniture with her mother. She's also not waiting until Christmas to peek at all of her new clothes.
This is the McDonald's location's sixth year of putting together a toy drive, but the first time a letter like this made its way to Santa.
"It wasn't a lot that they asked for, it was very simple, very humble," Gallo-Escobar said. "It was all about her being able to give a gift to her daughter."
