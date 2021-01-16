Two bills to benefit veterans that were introduced by Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, during the 116th Congress were signed into law, he announced Friday.
H.R. 7105, the Johnny Isakson and David P. Roe, M.D. Veterans Health Care and Benefits Improvement Act of 2020, became law. This legislation included the VET TEC Expansion Act and the Reducing Veteran Homelessness Act, his office said.
“Protecting our nation’s service members and veterans is one of my proudest and most important duties as a member of Congress, and these bills will help to fill important gaps in veteran support," McCarthy said in a statement.
The VET TEC Expansion Act is to enhance legislation he previously authored to give veterans greater access to educational programs for a changing labor market, his statement said.
The Reducing Veteran Homelessness Act is to give homeless veterans more access to housing vouchers and other services.