McCarthy's challengers in new 20th District share goal of replacing him

Leave it to politicians: The only consensus among all four underdogs in the race for California's new 20th Congressional District is that they all see themselves, individually, as the best alternative to eight-term incumbent Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield.
Most everything else in their platforms differs from one to the next, ranging from a tax-focused pitch to a mainstream Democratic agenda. The question is, which message has enough voter appeal to place second in the June 7 primary election, and thereby qualify for November's inevitable runoff?
There would seem to be little risk for McCarthy, even as he has recently faced a series of crises in Washington, D.C. related to his communications with former President Donald Trump about the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. No candidate in the primary approaches his profile, support and name recognition.
McCarthy 's chances of qualifying for the November runoff — and potentially going on to become second in line to the presidency, if the GOP retakes control of the House — are even better after a redistricting process that extended the former 23rd District northwest to the Millerton area in Madera County and left the new 20th with a significantly higher ratio of Republicans to Democrats.
In the former 23rd, Republicans had an 11-point advantage over Democrats at 41 percent of voter registration on Aug. 30, according to the California Secretary of State. That lead jumped in the new 20th, with Republicans leading Democrats by 20 points at 47 percent of voter registration as of April 8.
One of his challengers has the benefit of high-profile endorsements by the state Democratic Party and major labor unions. The other three have their own reasons for running against McCarthy, and endorsements or not, they present unique arguments for why they deserve to take office.
Bakersfield Democrat Marisa Wood grew up in Danville and has taught for 25 years, all but four of them at the Fairfax School District. She has the support of her party and the state's unions.
She said she would give voice to forgotten or ignored constituents, including those in the working middle class, veterans, single parents, the poor, people of color, the LBGTQ community, seniors and public servants of every stripe.
With a team of consultants, most of them in Washington, she said she hopes to defeat McCarthy by pushing out voter registration and spending time in the community, as well as phone banking, a postcard campaign and the help of local Democrats.
"Those are going to be my warriors who are going to be doing the canvassing with me," Wood said.
Tehachapi ag meteorologist Ben Dewell, a director on the Stallion Springs Community Service board since 2018, is running for office for the first time against an opponent. He said he considers himself a strong candidate because of his independence and willingness to compromise in order to make progress.
Dewell said McCarthy hasn't done enough for his constituents, though his primary motivation for running was his disappointment with the congressman's actions related to the Capitol riot.
"His support of a known insurrectionist and his groveling at the feet of that insurrectionist provoke me into no other action," Dewell said.
Another of McCarthy's challengers, James "The Deviant" Davis, has returned after running unsuccessfully against the House minority leader in 2016.
After growing up in South Carolina, Davis moved to Bakersfield and became a title researcher and archivist. Also a sound and systems engineer, and a skeptic of COVID-19 vaccines, he said he worries about inflation and the economy.
"You want recession, vote for Kevin McCarthy," he said.
James "Jim" Macauley is a retired accountant from Northern California who said he'd move to the 20th District from the Sacramento area if he wins the election. He said he hopes to finish second in the primary so he can "continue the conversation" about his proposal to fix the nation by privatizing Social Security and Medicare while taxing only incomes greater than $120,000 per year.
He also wants stricter term limits, though his primary message is that changing the way the government collects money will close the wealth gap.
"I'm running because that message needs to get out," he said.
McCarthy's campaign did not respond to a request for an interview but it did provide written information and comments The Californian requested by email.
The Bakersfield High School graduate who opened his own deli before entering politics said he wants to be the district's voice in Washington and that he will deliver results for the Central Valley while securing the nation's future.
McCarthy said he will ensure neighborhoods are safe and stand up for law enforcement, strengthening the military and halting deficit spending he said have run up inflation. He said he continues to push for manufacturing and production in critical industries like oil and gas, while working to improve U.S. economic independence, promoting investment in water infrastructure and bringing attention and resources to valley fever.