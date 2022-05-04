McCarthy welcomes veterans with Honor Flight Kern County to nation’s capital

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, welcomed veterans with Honor Flight Kern County to the nation's capital.
Since its first flight in 2012, the all-volunteer nonprofit has flown more than 1,700 veterans to the nation's capital, according to previous reporting in The Californian.
They receive a hero's send-off in Bakersfield and a hero's welcome in Washington, D.C., where they take guided tours of the memorials, including the World War II, Korean, Vietnam, Lincoln, Women's, Navy, Marine and Air Force memorials. They also witness the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery.
“Today, I was proud to welcome Honor Flight Kern County back to the United States Capitol for the first time since the start of the pandemic,” McCarthy said in an email Wednesday. “There were 94 veterans in attendance stretching across all branches of our military, including a World War II veteran and two ‘Rosie the Riveters.’”