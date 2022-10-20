McCarthy welcomes Honor Flight Kern County group in DC

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, welcomed Honor Flight Kern County to the Capitol on Wednesday.
Honor Flight Kern County is a nonprofit that has flown more than 2,000 veterans to the nation’s capital, where they receive tours of the memorials there recognizing American men and women who served in the armed forces.
The group that arrived this week included 182 veterans, as well as 97 who fought in either World War II, the Korean War or the Vietnam War. The combined years of service for the group totaled 376 years, according to his newsletter, which also noted that the trip welcomed the highest number of female veterans for any such trip to date.
"During their visit, I was privileged to hear their stories of bravery and devout patriotism, as well as take them on a tour of the House Floor and Capitol Rotunda," McCarthy wrote in his newsletter.