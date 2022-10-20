 Skip to main content
McCarthy welcomes Honor Flight Kern County group in DC

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, welcomed Honor Flight Kern County to the Capitol on Wednesday.

Honor Flight Kern County is a nonprofit that has flown more than 2,000 veterans to the nation’s capital, where they receive tours of the memorials there recognizing American men and women who served in the armed forces.

