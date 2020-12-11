Rep. Kevin McCarthy was among the 126 Republican House of Representatives members who signed his name in support of a failed Texas lawsuit that attempted to overturn the election results in four key states.
The legal challenge was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court Friday afternoon.
The brief onto which he signed his name was in support of an effort by the state of Texas to undo election wins by President Elect Joe Biden in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan.
"The president has a right for every legal challenge to be heard and he has a right to go to the Supreme Court with it," McCarthy said in a Thursday news conference in Washington, D.C.
The U.S. Supreme Court found that Texas had no standing to bring action against other states for their elections process.