Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House Minority Leader, said President Donald Trump bore some responsibility for last week's deadly violence at the Capitol but opposed impeachment in a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives Wednesday before the body voted to impeach the president with the support of 10 Republican members including local Rep. David Valadao, who recently won election by slim margins in a hotly contested race.
On Twitter, after the vote, Valadao said: "Based on the facts before me, I have to go with my gut and vote my conscience. I voted to impeach President Trump. His inciting rhetoric was un-American, abhorrent, and absolutely an impeachable offense. It's time to put country over politics."
Valadao, who was just sworn into office Tuesday, after recovering from COVID-19, was one of the last Republicans to cast a vote.
Before denouncing the impeachment as divisive, McCarthy laid some of the blame for last week's events on Trump.
“The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding,” McCarthy said.
He then said:
"I believe impeaching the president in such a short time frame would be a mistake. No investigations have been completed. No hearings have been held. What’s more, the Senate has confirmed that no trial will begin until after President-Elect (Joe) Biden is sworn in."
A vote to impeach would divide the nation and "further fan the flames of partisan division," McCarthy said.
McCarthy said he favored "a fact-finding commission and a censure resolution."