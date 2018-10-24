House majority leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield reacted with a tweet to Wednesday's news that pipe bombs had been delivered to former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and CNN's New York headquarters.
"Our country stands united in the face of attempted terrorism targeting President Obama, Secretary Clinton, and CNN," McCarthy tweeted. "Rest assured law enforcement will hunt down the criminals who did this and bring them to justice."
Authorities said Wednesday they had intercepted packages containing “potential explosive devices.”
The discovery of the devices and other suspicious packages comes on the heels of the discovery of another explosive device that was found earlier this week in a mailbox at the home of George Soros, the liberal philanthropist who is a frequent target of criticism from far-right groups, the Washington Post reported Wednesday.
McCarthy was not alone in his condemnation of what he called "attempted terrorism" against prominent national figures and a major news organization. The discovery of what authorities have described as pipe bombs prompted "bipartisan condemnation across the capital and set off spasms of unease across the country, as security and law enforcement officers rushed to scour incoming mail for other potential undiscovered bombs," the Post reported.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement “condemning today’s attempted acts of domestic terrorism." New York Mayor Bill de Blasio used similar language, the Post said.
“This clearly is an act of terror, attempting to undermine our free press and leaders of this country through acts of violence,” de Blasio said.
Also Wednesday morning, Vice President Mike Pense responded on Twitter to what appeared to be the actions of a terrorist.
"We condemn the attempted attacks against fmr Pres Obama, the Clintons, @CNN & others," Pense wrote. "These cowardly actions are despicable & have no place in this Country. Grateful for swift response of @SecretService, @FBI & local law enforcement. Those responsible will be brought to justice."
President Donald Trump replied to Pense's tweet:
"I agree wholeheartedly!"
Later Wednesday at an event at the White House, the president said the country needs to send a message that "acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America."
