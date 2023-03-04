 Skip to main content
McCarthy to speak at Lincoln Day Dinner

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, speaks at the World Agriculture Expo on Feb. 14 about the new Farm Bill that Washington lawmakers are working to complete.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, will be the keynote speaker for the 2023 Kern GOP Lincoln Day Dinner to be held March 14 at the Bakersfield Marriott, 801 Truxtun Ave.

The festivities begin with a VIP reception from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. followed by the dinner and program at 7 p.m.

