McCarthy to speak at Lincoln Day Dinner

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, will be the keynote speaker for the 2023 Kern GOP Lincoln Day Dinner to be held March 14 at the Bakersfield Marriott, 801 Truxtun Ave.
The festivities begin with a VIP reception from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. followed by the dinner and program at 7 p.m.
“The Kern County Republican Party is honored to have the newly elected Speaker of the House as our keynote speaker and to honor President Abraham Lincoln as our first Republican president as well (as) to celebrate the House Republican majority at our annual Lincoln Day Dinner," dinner chairwoman Barbara Grimm Marshall said in a news release.
“We anticipate a huge crowd of proud Kern County supporters of the victory we are celebrating as well as renew our commitment to building more GOP successes here at home."