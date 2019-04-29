House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will present Kern County students with the 23rd Congressional District of California Merit Award at 4 p.m. Friday at the Kern High School District Office.
Each student receiving accolades was asked to nominate an educator for the 23rd Congressional District of California Inspirational High School Educator Award, which will also be presented at the ceremony.
“These students that are being honored are some of the brightest around," McCarthy said in a press release. "Their efforts in and out of the classroom should serve as an example to all, and their educators are no different – they have inspired the next generation of leaders in our community."
2019 Merit Award recipients:
- Uday Birdi – Bakersfield Christian High School
- Carson Parks – Bakersfield High School
- Nathan Jones – Centennial High School
- Rosibell Salgado – East Bakersfield High School
- Kaelani Burja – Foothill High School
- Adam Yu – Frontier High School
- Mark Pandol – Garces Memorial High School
- Victoria Santore-Tovar – Highland High School
- Alyssa Bell – Independence High School
- Tanner Tito – Kern Valley High School
- Megan Borda – Liberty High School
- Maria Gonzalez – Maricopa High School
- Sulem Hernandez– North High School
- Shotaro Yamaguchi – Ridgeview High School
- Naomi Jennings – Stockdale High School
- Tyler Nguyen Ngo – Taft Union High School
- Joshua Siracusa – Tehachapi High School
- Daniel Kim – West High School
2019 Inspirational High School Educator Award recipients:
- Steven Chai – Bakersfield Christian High School
- Kevin Reynier – Bakersfield High School
- Jennifer Rush Tucker Rivera – Centennial High School
- Maria Rodriguez – East Bakersfield High School
- Donna Plater – Foothill High School
- Cam Cummings – Frontier High School
- Jennifer Kloock – Garces Memorial High School
- Timothy Hansen – Highland High School
- Alison Abrams – Independence High School
- Robert Lewy – Kern Valley High School
- Ashley Bocanegra – Liberty High School
- Albert Allen – Maricopa High School
- Juan Gomez – North High School
- Phillip Collignon – Ridgeview High School
- Maria Collatz – Stockdale High School
- Tammy Sutherland – Taft Union High School
- Amy Watkins – Tehachapi High School
- Nicole Rodriguez – West High School
