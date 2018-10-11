Rep. Kevin McCarthy has announced that he'll introduce a bill later this week to fully fund a border wall.
Titled "Build the Wall, Enforce the Law," the legislation will include $23.4 billion for construction of the wall, McCarthy told Fox News, and it will also include provisions to stop sanctuary cities, prevent "illegals from voting in elections" and remove MS-13 gang members from the country.
"For decades, America's inability to secure our borders and stop illegal immigration has encouraged millions to undertake a dangerous journey to come here in violation of our laws and created a huge loophole to the legal channels to the immigration process where America welcomes immigrants to our country," McCarthy told The Californian through a spokesperson Thursday.
"President Trump's election was a wake-up call to Washington. The American people want us to build the wall and enforce the law."
"Elections have consequences"...losers. You'll figure it out again in about three weeks...
One tunnel will put your $23.4 billion to waste. There are already several.
Our entire immigation process needs to be corrected and everyone acknowledges that but a $23.4 billion wall is not a fix. Once again Congressman McCarthy's desire to be the Speaker of the House requires his loyalty to stupidity. If walls were a solution there would be no crime where ever there is a fence.
This thread's comment section has made me so full of hope for Bakersfield. The wall is the stupidest idea of all of Trump's ideas, and the worst part is...it's all a lie. We will never build that wall. Ever. And thank God for that.
oh god..$23.4 billion...KevinMc makes me nauseous...as a home grown BakoBoy from Miss Freise's Maternity Hospital in the fifties...having spent 4 years in the Army in Berlin behind a wall in the 70's....and remembering Reagan saying to tear down that Wall....its time to Vote Blue in 2018..its time to castrate these white devils and End the Hate...this Patch has been the armpit of California 4 way 2 long ....there has to be a better way
Kudo's to Congressman McCarthy for putting forth this legislation. This is exactly why we elected Donald Trump President. I don't know anyone who is not for building The Wall. The sooner the better. I am sick of our taxpayers dollars being wasted on illegal immigrants years after year after year. Enough is enough!!
You don't know anyone who is not for building the wall? Hahaha, get out of your cul-de-sac and go talk to people who don't look like you. You're swallowing the Fox News pill without even thinking twice about it. Taxpayer dollars "wasted" on people who were once exactly like your ancestors (assuming you're not a full-blooded Native American, Steve Ramsey). It's actual Americans who commit the most crimes in this country. They're the people you should be worried about, not the people coming across to make this country better.
Leave it to the Republicans to try to solve a 21st century problem with a 6th century solution. Since Trump doesn't read and has little knowledge of history maybe some others may consider how well the history of walls to keep out other populations work. think The Great Wall of China and the Maginot Line. The other day another tunnel was discovered so how many haven't been? Have any of those Republicans given thought to how many are here illegally having entered legally on short term visas and overstayed? How about other abuses by people from Asia flying in to give birth to anchor babies? The problem with Republicans is they propose simplistic solutions to complex problems. The problem with voters is they like simple solutions no matter that they don't work.
I certainly don't want this wall built, and neither do most of the people I know in Bakersfield. We don't need it to have safe borders. There are much better and less expensive ways. We need better infrastructure and no cuts in Medicare and Social Security which McCarthy voted for. We paid for those, and so many of us need those to live. Spend the money on that and protection for our environment rather than a wall.
Could Mr. Bobblehead whose whole job is about standing behind his orangeness and nodding be any more of a brown noser? Yes, let's stop the influx of cheap crop pickers because Americans are lining up to replace them. I can't wait till the only thing orange on Trump is his jumpsuit. His coiff will then make him look like Lex Luthor.
