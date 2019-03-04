Rep. Kevin McCarthy, co-chair of the Congressional Valley Fever Task Force, will hold a roundtable discussion at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, Wednesday, in Washington D.C.
The event, which will be viewable through a livestream, will include members of Congress, leading valley fever researchers, patient advocates, doctors and scientists from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Institutes of Health.
To watch the roundtable, go to republicanleader.house.gov/live at the appointed time.
