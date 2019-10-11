Rep. Kevin McCarthy said Thursday he will donate to charity the campaign contributions given to him by two associates of Rudy Giuliani who were arrested this week on suspicion of violating of campaign finance laws.
Roll Call has reported:
"Federal Election Commission records show (Lev) Parnas making a $2,700 contribution to McCarthy in June 2018, and giving a total of $3,800 to the NRCC (National Republican Congressional Committee) in the same month. He also donated $11,000 to Protect the House, a joint fundraising committee whose beneficiaries include McCarthy and the NRCC. (Igor) Fruman, under a misspelling of his last name as “Furman” — which the indictment says he did deliberately to avoid FEC scrutiny — gave $100,000 to Protect the House, $66,950 to the NRCC and $2,173.92 to Majority Committee PAC, McCarthy’s leadership PAC."
Parnas and Fruman, Soviet-born American citizens, were indicted this week in an alleged scheme to funnel foreign money to political candidates to buy potential influence. They are also part of an impeachment inquiry for working with Giuliani to investigate Joe Biden's son, who served on the board of a Ukranian energy company.
“These contributions were made ahead of events sponsored by Protect the House, a joint fundraising committee that McCarthy helped form last cycle,” McCarthy's spokesman, Matthew Sparks, said in a statement provided to multiple media outlets. “The deception documented in (Thursday's) indictment has no place in our country and as a result, McCarthy plans to donate amounts received to a local charity.”
The Californian reached out to McCarthy's office Friday to find out how much money will be donated and to which charities, but did not immediately receive a response.
