McCarthy sets fundraising record in first quarter as House speaker

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced Thursday he topped his own record by raising $35 million in the first quarter of 2023, a sign of his continuing dominance as the GOP’s leading draw.
The amount sets a new bar for fundraising by a House Republican during a three-month span.
“When we took back the House majority we promised to follow through on our Commitment to America, get our nation back on track and hold the Biden administration accountable,” McCarthy said. “We have kept our word.”
The Bakersfield Republican previously held the quarterly record of $31.5 million, which he raised during the same period last year. He began the year by raising a reported $12.3 million at his first fundraising event in February.
In nearly every economic sector, McCarthy is either the top donor or among the highest in the House of Representatives, according to nonprofit campaign finance website Open Secrets. Most of his donations came from individual contributions, in addition to money from lobbyists representing automotive and oil industries.
A representative of McCarthy’s office said $7 million will be sent to the National Republican Congressional Committee, and an additional $4.5 million will go directly to House GOP incumbents who received less than 55 percent of the vote in their re-election campaigns last year.
As the 2024 election looms, McCarthy and House Republicans will look to gain tighter control of Congress. That will require establishing well-funded campaigns in the most contentious districts around the country.
"What these numbers show is how excited and positive people are about getting a handle on Biden spending, on control of our border, on stopping the pro-lawbreaker and anti-victim attitude of the Democrats in Congress," said Cathy Abernathy, a Bakersfield political consultant. "Kevin McCarthy means those changes can happen and thus people are showing trust and support in him."
Despite his tumultuous path to the speakership in January, McCarthy’s continued financial support demonstrates his connection with the GOP and voting base. People stuffing his coffers continue to see something to gain from his support.
“Our united conference is changing Congress for the better and the American people are taking notice,” McCarthy said. “I want to thank our supporters for their historic generosity as we begin our mission to expand the House Republican majority in 2024.”