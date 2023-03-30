 Skip to main content
McCarthy sets fundraising record in first quarter as House speaker

Capitol Riot Republicans

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after the House narrowly passed the "Parents' Bill of Rights Act," at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 24, 2023.

 J. Scott Applewhite - staff, AP

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced Thursday he topped his own record by raising $35 million in the first quarter of 2023, a sign of his continuing dominance as the GOP’s leading draw.

The amount sets a new bar for fundraising by a House Republican during a three-month span.

