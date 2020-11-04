Congressman Kevin McCarthy handily won re-election in California's 23rd Congressional District race against Democratic challenger Kim Mangone, a U.S. Air Force veteran and former systems engineer living in Quartz Hill.
"As your representative I will continue to fight for commonsense solution to restore our way of life, rebuild our economy, and renew the American dream for all," McCarthy wrote in an early morning Facebook post. "That starts with securing more water, taking care of our veterans, and fighting back against Sacramento's liberal agenda. Let's get to work!"
McCarthy had netted 57.7 percent of the vote as of Wednesday morning compared to Mangone's 42.3 percent, with a lead of more than 25,000 votes. The California Secretary of State's website said not all ballots have been counted but it was unclear how many were outstanding. However, Associated Press declared McCarthy the winner just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Still Democrats are likely to take some solace in Mangone's bid, considering she garnered more than 40 percent of the vote. In 2018, just 34 percent of the vote went to McCarthy's Democratic challenger.
McCarthy, who is the House Minority Leader, is likely to retain his position as Republicans are not expected to retake control of the House.
The 23rd District stretches from Porterville to Lancaster.