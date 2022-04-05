McCarthy reports raising $31.5M in first quarter, beating own record

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday released new fundraising totals that underscored his reputation as a major force in helping finance Republican political campaigns.
The Bakersfield Republican announced he set a new personal record by raising $31.5 million in the first three months of this year, bringing his total during the election cycle that started Jan. 1, 2021, to $104 million.
"As election day draws nearer, the energy and enthusiasm for Republicans to take back the House has never been stronger," McCarthy said in a news release thanking his supporters for their generosity and faith his party will retake control of the chamber, potentially positioning him to become speaker of the House.
The money McCarthy reported raising through in-person events, digital fundraising and direct mail is not viewed as necessarily helping his own campaign, because much of it will likely be donated to help elect or re-elect Republican candidates in competitive races across the country. Indeed, his campaign reported sending $9.9 million to the National Republican Congressional Committee during the first quarter, plus $2.3 million to other Republican party organizations around California.
Democrats acknowledge McCarthy's strength at fundraising and say it's a big part of the reason he exerts so much influence within the GOP. They question whether his acceptance of such large amounts compromises him in any way.
Kern County Democratic Party Chairman Christian Romo asserted that while Democrats do well raising money by going door-to-door, Republicans like McCarthy turn to big corporations and the wealthy.
"It's the 1-percenters that don't represent the vast majority of Americans," Romo said.
The website OpenSecrets.org, which aggregates government data, reports retirees have combined to make up the largest group of McCarthy's contributors in the current election cycle, followed by people associated with real estate, donors who identify as conservatives, the oil and gas industry and then securities and investment professionals.
The single-largest donor to McCarthy's campaign committee in the cycle so far, according to the website, is Dallas-based private investment firm Charles & Potomac Capital, with a contribution of $23,200. Next came Houston oil and gas company Enterprise Products Partners with $23,010 in donations, followed by Bakersfield-based Jaco Oil Co. with $17,400. The website notes the donations do not come from the organizations themselves but rather people associated with the companies.
Retired Democratic political consultant Gene Tackett, a former Kern County supervisor, said McCarthy's success at raising money reflects donors' confidence that he will become House speaker — and that the more contributions he gathers, the more he's likely to raise. This, in turn, elevates McCarthy's influence within the party, Tackett said.
"Money begets popularity," he said.
Bakersfield Republican strategist Cathy Abernathy interpreted McCarthy's fundraising announcement Tuesday as meaning his donors like what he is doing to change control of Congress. Plus, she said by email, his efforts "help GOP candidates get their message out to the American voters."
Two Republicans and two Democrats have filed papers to run against McCarthy in his bid for California's 20th Congressional District seat, which, if successful, would be his ninth term in Congress. Economist James Davis and retired accountant James Macauley are the other Republicans vying for the seat; the Democrats are Tehachapi resident Ben Dewell and Fairfax Elementary teacher Marisa Wood.