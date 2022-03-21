McCarthy renews calls to increase domestic oil production

Rep. Kevin McCarthy led a chorus of local Republican lawmakers and oil producers Monday in denouncing Democratic oil and gas policies at the federal and state levels, saying the United States would be stronger and the world safer if domestic producers were allowed to drill for more petroleum.
"We could be energy independent because of the resources God has blessed us with," the Bakersfield Republican told reporters at a news conference off Rosedale Highway.
Anti-oil policies have long been a concern for politicians and industry leaders in Kern, where employment and tax revenue to fund public services rise and fall with local oilfield activity. High fuel prices triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February have only increased pressure to loosen oil restrictions, more so since Biden cut off Russian petroleum imports by executive order March 8.
Most of the comments made at the morning event focused on Gov. Gavin Newsom's moves to restrict in-state petroleum production, though McCarthy additionally targeted President Joe Biden's decisions to block a key oil pipeline project and halt leasing of federal land for production of crude.
The Newsom administration, facing a reported backlog of more than 1,000 drilling and other oilfield permit applications, has said a sharp slowdown in permitting since fall primarily results from an appellate court's ruling that Kern County cannot issue permits until it gets court clearance, which won't come until late April at the soonest.
But McCarthy, who earlier this month called on Newsom to loosen permitting restrictions to help make up for the ban on Russian oil, said the state's primary oil regulatory agency has the ability to speed up permits. The governor could also help, McCarthy added, by reversing oil-related executive orders such as the one banning the well completion technique called fracking.
McCarthy asserted local gasoline prices would fall if Democratic leaders eased up on permitting. When asked, though, he and others at the event declined to estimate how much prices might decline if in-state production rose.
A point was also made by him and other speakers Monday that California has some of the world's strictest environmental rules on oil permitting. By contrast, state Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, said oil produced in Ecuador and exported to California contributes to deforestation. She added that local oilfields employ a large share of people of color, military veterans and former inmates.
After McCarthy's initial remarks, seven speakers took their turn at a podium in front of an oil rig parked at the San Joaquin Facilities Management Inc. refinery and oil production site. Half of the speakers were politicians, including Taft Mayor Dave Noerr, who said policies set down in Sacramento have raised gasoline prices paid by consumers.
"This rush to green (energy) is going to be paid for out of discretionary dollars," he said.
Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner said oil remains Kern County's lifeblood and that solar jobs being created in the county generally pay about $40,000 per year, or a little less than half what the average oil position in the county makes.
State Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, emphasized that California buys much of its oil lately from countries like Saudi Arabia and Iraq, which, in addition to exporting crude by ship instead of the safer method of pipeline also don't share U.S. values.
"We should not be getting our oil supply from countries that don't like us," Fong said.
The general manager of the refinery where Monday's event took place, Mike Gooding, called the situation a national security issue because of the large amount of oil California must import — a little more than 58 percent in 2019 — and how difficult it is to bring in petroleum produced in most other oil-producing states.
He noted San Joaquin Facilities Management refines oil to produce asphalt, transformer oil and other products, adding, "We are here. We can help."
Third-generation Kern County oil producer Chris Hall agreed, saying he and McCarthy agree that renewable energy sources still are not able to fill the gap. He said his hope is that energy independence becomes part of the national conversation.
"Let's go do," he said, "what we've got to do."