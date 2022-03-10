 Skip to main content
McCarthy offering summer internships

Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Kevin McCarthy addresses local media July 31 at Stockdale Country Club, in a file photo.

 Teddy Feinberg / The Californian / File

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, is accepting applications for his Summer Internship Program for college students with a minimum 3.0 Grade Point Average with good writing and computer skills.

“I am pleased to offer internships to college-aged students who wish to learn more about Congress and the federal legislative process. Students will gain a unique educational experience and learn firsthand the operations of a congressional office,” McCarthy said in a statement.

Those selected who live in the 23rd Congressional District will serve in both the Washington, D.C., and Bakersfield offices and are eligible for a $2,500 stipend before taxes. Applications from outside the district will also be considered; those interns only serve in the Washington, D.C., office.

Applications are due by email by March 18. Call the Bakersfield office at 661- 327-3611 or the Washington, D.C. office at 202-225-2915. Applications and supporting documents should be emailed to: Robin.Lake-Foster@mail.house.gov.

