McCarthy leads Wood by wide margin in early results

Rep. Kevin McCarthy took a strong lead over Democratic schoolteacher Marisa Wood in balloting Tuesday for California's 20th Congressional District seat.
With 46.8 percent of precincts reporting, the eight-term congressman was ahead 63.3 percent to 36.7 percent for Wood, a first-time candidate.
The Bakersfield Republican stands to become Speaker of the House if he prevails and Republicans seize control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
"Serving our community is my greatest honor, and I am humbled and honored to have earned your support to fight for our values in Washington for two more years," McCarthy said by email shortly after 9 p.m.
"We need more water, less regulations, lower inflation and a stronger and safer country, which Democrat leaders in Washington have ignored for two years," he continued. "As your representative, I will always put our community’s interests first and fight for them every day."
McCarthy easily won the June primary, taking 61.3 percent of the vote to Wood's 24 percent in a field of five candidates, three of them Republican.
Voter registration in the newly redistricted 20th District favored Republicans, with 46.4 percent to Democrats' 27 percent; 18.4 percent stated no preference.
In between local campaign events, the House minority leader traveled the country to raise money and support for other GOP congressional candidates.
Observers said McCarthy looked strong going into Election Day, though there remained some question about whether Republicans loyal to Donald Trump remain upset about a recording of the minority leader saying he planned to tell the former president to resign after the Jan. 6, 2021, riots.
Some Democrats have viewed the race as an opportunity to chip away at McCarthy's local political support.
Wood said during her campaign that people in the district were ready for a change amid a worsening climate of partisanship. She criticized McCarthy's failure to push back against reckless statements by Trump and other GOP members of Congress, and she blamed him for rising crime and poverty rates on his watch.
"We thank the voters and all our volunteers who are testimony to what one courageous person can do," Wood said by email at 9:06 p.m. "Democracy is alive and we will have more to say when more voices are heard and votes are counted. Every vote must be counted."
McCarthy has said Republicans need to retake the House if they are to accomplish the goals, emphasizing that as minority leader, he has put local issues on the national stage.
He pointed to progress he has made on public investment in water infrastructure and his work focusing resources on military veterans, valley fever and earthquake repairs to Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. He promised continued effort in the areas of fighting inflation, promoting energy independence and ensuring water flows to the Central Valley.