McCarthy leads Wood by wide margin in early results

Rep. Kevin McCarthy took a strong lead over Democratic schoolteacher Marisa Wood in balloting Tuesday for California's 20th Congressional District seat.

With 46.8 percent of precincts reporting, the eight-term congressman was ahead 63.3 percent to 36.7 percent for Wood, a first-time candidate.

