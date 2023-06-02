Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announced the recipients of the 20th Congressional District of California 2023 Merit Award and Inspirational High School Educator Award for Kern County.
“I want to congratulate our bright, young students who have demonstrated success in the classroom and who remind us that the future is in good hands," McCarthy said in a statement. "I am also pleased to recognize our wise educators who, each and every day, encourage their students to strive for excellence. The commitment to academics by both our students and teachers is inspiring, and it is an honor to recognize their hard work and dedication."
Students were nominated by their principals for academic excellence, community service, involvement in extracurricular activities and leadership skills. The educator winners were chosen from those nominated by Merit Award nominees as their most inspirational academic influence, according to McCarthy's office.
2023 Merit Award recipients for Kern County:
Hannah Ward – Bakersfield Christian High School
Emma Adams – Bakersfield High School
Zoe Stanford – Sherman E. Burroughs High School
Vaishvi Joshi – Centennial High School
Owen Cacal – Desert High School
Ethan Losa – Frontier High School
Ella Shaw – Garces Memorial High School
Emily Lizarraga – Independence High School
Kasey Lassen – Kern Valley High School
Aiden Young – Liberty High School
Yadira Garcia – Maricopa High School
Melissa Lopez – Mojave Junior-Senior High School
Kaylee Tripp – North High School
Lane Smith – Rosamond High Early College Campus
Lauren George – Stockdale High School
Maycie Barrett – Taft Union High School
Gabriela Gutierrez – Tehachapi High School
2023 Inspirational High School Educator Award recipients for Kern County:
Rachel Welch – Bakersfield Christian High School
Ryker Solano – Bakersfield High School
David Vigneault – Sherman E. Burroughs High School
Marlana Orr – Centennial High School
Valarie Truehill – Desert High School
Jeff Reller – Frontier High School
Jennifer Kloock – Garces Memorial High School
Cameron Ford – Independence High School
Erin Woodward – Kern Valley High School
Andy Hicks – Liberty High School
Mersades Cruz – Maricopa High School
Erika Chavez Simmons – Mojave Junior-Senior High School
Natalie Schuessler – North High School
Mari Cox – Rosamond High Early College Campus
Gabriela Scully – Stockdale High School
Sarah Long – Taft Union High School
Heidi Skeels – Tehachapi High School