Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announced the recipients of the 20th Congressional District of California 2023 Merit Award and Inspirational High School Educator Award for Kern County.

“I want to congratulate our bright, young students who have demonstrated success in the classroom and who remind us that the future is in good hands," McCarthy said in a statement. "I am also pleased to recognize our wise educators who, each and every day, encourage their students to strive for excellence. The commitment to academics by both our students and teachers is inspiring, and it is an honor to recognize their hard work and dedication."