McCarthy joins Back the Blue Bike Tour

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, and House Republicans took a bike ride with U.S. Capitol Police down the National Mall on Thursday for a "Back the Blue Bike Tour" recognizing National Police Week and memorializing officers who died in the line of duty.
At the United States Police Memorial, McCarthy laid a wreath in honor of law enforcement, their families, and those who died in the line of duty. This year, 394 names of deceased police officers were added to the memorial, according to a statement from McCarthy's office.
“We should not talk about defunding the police, we should be talking about providing what they need to protect us," said McCarthy, according to his office. “That is why I am pleased to stand here today with my fellow House Republicans. We know the issues before us and are ready and willing to act to support law enforcement."
He thanked officers for making a difference and helping people, and said the American people appreciate their tireless work.
“We should all be showing our gratitude for those who protect our communities each and every day — not just during National Police Week," he said. "Especially when you think about the sacrifice that our law enforcement officers — and their loved ones — make to keep our communities safe."