Students from Kern County are invited to compete in the 2019 annual 'An Artistic Discovery' Congressional Art Competition.
All high school students who reside in the 23rd Congressional District can submit artwork by the deadline of April 15, according to a press release from Rep. Kevin McCarthy's office.
Entries will be accepted at McCarthy's Bakersfield office with the winning entry to be displayed in a corridor leading to the U.S. Capitol for one year, according to the news release.
Artwork must be an original concept, two dimensional, no longer than 26 by 26 inches, and four inches in depth, the release said.
The overall winner will receive three round-trip airline tickets to travel to the exhibit opening in Washington, D.C. in June.
All artwork submitted will be displayed to the public at an awards reception on May 3 at the Metro Galleries located at 910 18th St.
For more information, contact McCarthy's Bakersfield office at 661-327-3611 or any high school art department in the 23rd Congressional District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.