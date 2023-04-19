 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

McCarthy hosts Kern, Central Valley Honor Flight veterans

Washington, D.C. — Wednesday, and for the first time as Speaker of the House, I was honored to welcome veterans to the U.S. Capitol from Kern County Honor Flight and Central Valley Honor Flight.

Several times a year, Honor Flights across the country bring local veterans and their guardians to Washington, D.C. to tour their monuments.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases