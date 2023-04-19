McCarthy hosts Kern, Central Valley Honor Flight veterans

Washington, D.C. — Wednesday, and for the first time as Speaker of the House, I was honored to welcome veterans to the U.S. Capitol from Kern County Honor Flight and Central Valley Honor Flight.
Several times a year, Honor Flights across the country bring local veterans and their guardians to Washington, D.C. to tour their monuments.
There were 185 attendees traveling as part of Honor Flight Kern County, including nearly 100 veterans who served in the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and during the Cold War era. Reps. David Valadao, Mike Garcia, and I had the chance to take them on a tour of the Capitol building and onto the House Floor, where the House of Representatives meets to debate and vote on legislation before it becomes law.
During these trips, what I enjoy most is being able to thank our heroes for their incredible service.
Also today for the first time, now that the congressional district I represent includes parts of Fresno and Kings counties and new portions of Tulare County, I welcomed the Central Valley Honor Flight to our nation’s Capitol, along with my colleagues Reps. Valadao, John Duarte, and Jim Costa. In attendance were 169 veterans and guardians, including two who served in World War II.
Our nation only remains the land of the free and the home of the brave because of those courageous enough to defend it. We owe a profound debt of gratitude to our veterans, and I am always grateful for the opportunity to meet them.
May God bless our heroes, and may God bless the United States of America.