Congressman Kevin McCarthy spoke at the unveiling of a statue of Chief Standing Bear at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, and paid tribute to Benjamin Victor, the Bakersfield native who created it.
The statue was created by Victor and is one of two representing the State of Nebraska in the National Statuary Hall, where each state gets to display two statues honoring historic figures from their state. Victor, who now lives in Boise, Idaho, attended the unveiling.
Chief Standing Bear is Victor's third statue in the hall. Victor became the youngest sculptor with work in the hall when his first statue, Sarah Winnemucca for Nevada, was put there in 2005 when he was 26. His second was Norman Borlaug for Iowa in 2014.
“He has a unique ability to capture things that we only dream to imagine — to tell the story," McCarthy said of Victor's work.
McCarthy also noted that Victor created the largest bronze statue that stands in California, a tribute to oilfield workers in Taft.
In his speech, McCarthy noted that 226 year ago, on Sept. 18, 1793, the nation's Founding Fathers laid the cornerstone for the U.S. Capitol building.
“And with this statue of Chief Standing Bear, we are building on their solid foundation," McCarthy said. “We definitely are forming a more perfect union.”
(1) comment
McCarthy said. “We definitely are forming a more perfect union.”.........yeah you and Donald....give us a break Kev....
